Group Five spikes as CEO revises strategy

Group Five said its board and management team were conscious of the "urgent need to address its underperforming operations in a rapidly changing and challenging market".

It also needed to ensure that the strategic positioning of all clusters and businesses in the group were evaluated. "The board is committed to report back to the market on its strategic intent and implementation plan as soon as possible. The board and management will finalise and communicate the agreed way forward during the course of October."

Group Five posted a total comprehensive loss for the year to June 2017 of R907m compared with a profit of R737m in 2016, as revenue plunged from R13.8bn to R10.8bn.

The bulk of the decline stemmed from the stagnant mainstay engineering and construction business, which made heavy losses across the board.

Group Five confirmed it had received "a number of expressions of interest from credible parties" and continued to attract new expressions of interest.

"These relate to various assets and businesses within the group. It should be noted that the board is currently not in possession of a firm intention offer," the group said.

The board said it was aware of its responsibility and fiduciary duty to evaluate any action that could potentially lead to value enhancement for shareholders.

It also said it was assessing all expressions of interest it had received and would engage with parties, where appropriate, and was committed to keeping shareholders properly informed of developments.

The uncertainty for Group Five comes amid general uncertainty among SA’s major listed infrastructure groups after the South African National Roads Agency recently said it would in future only do business with companies that were at least 51% black-owned and that had a minimum rating of level 2 on the broad-based BEE scorecard.

