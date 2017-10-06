PPC share price falls 12% — but the Fairfax offer still stands

PPC’s share price fell 12% to R5.70 on Friday after it said Nigerian cement group Dangote had formally withdrawn from merger talks. But the R5.75 per offer from Canadian financier Fairfax announced on September 4 still stands, PPC said in Friday’s statement.

Fairfax said it was willing to buy up to R2bn worth of PPC shares, provided its merger with AfriSam went ahead.

On August 25, PPC announced it had been notified by AfriSam that it intended submitting a new proposal for a combination of the two cement makers, and that an earlier agreement had been terminated.