AB InBev completes deal to sell interest in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

05 October 2017 - 10:45 Staff Writer
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) said on Thursday it had completed a deal to sell its 54.5% in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

The controlling stake was sold to Coca-Cola, the world’s largest soft-drink maker, for $3.15bn.

AB InBev said the two parties were finalising the terms of the deal, in which Coca-Cola will acquire AB InBev’s interest in, or the bottling operations of, its businesses in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland, and Lesotho, as well as in El Salvador and Honduras.

AB InBev’s share price was up 0.92% at R1,651 in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R2.8-trillion.

