Companies / Industrials

2016 RESULTS RESTATED

Rolfes Holdings cites rise in revenue and normalised operating profit

‘It has been a long process to reach proper numbers,’ says CEO Lizette Lynch

03 October 2017 - 06:05 Mark Allix
Lizette Lynch. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Lizette Lynch. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Rolfes Holdings says revenue from continuing operations rose 9.7% to R1.44bn as normalised operating profit from continuing operations increased by 5.2% to R138m in the year to June 2017.

This comes after the supplier of silica, chemical and pigments products restated its results in financial 2016 to correct "material errors". Compared with the restated results, normalised headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose 8.1%, to 50.5c per share in 2017.

"It has been a long process to reach proper numbers," CEO Lizette Lynch said on Monday. The group had constantly evaluated whether to put out stock market updates after the sudden exit of former group financial director Johan Ferreira on May 12 2017. Ferreira was immediately replaced by Richard Buttle as acting group chief financial officer. Buttle was former finance chief of JSE-listed Metrofile Holdings.

In a trading update on September 20 2017, Rolfes had said accounting errors and understatements of impairments relating to prior periods had been identified by new auditors and the acting chief financial officer. These mainly related to its Botswana water business and previously manufactured lead chrome pigment product ranges subsequently disposed of. In addition, the group’s silica mining operations were discontinued in financial 2017 as a result of poor economic conditions.

"I think the results were good and Rolfes is in sound stead going forward," Anthony Clark, an analyst at Vunani Securities, said on Monday. But Rolfes had been tardy in updating shareholders, he said.

allixm@bdfm.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Trustees oppose bid to have Gupta-owned mines’ ...
Companies / Mining
2.
KPMG crisis could spread beyond SA, Lesetja ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sun International weighs rights issue for rising ...
Companies
4.
Pick n Pay shares drop after warning retrenchment ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Unprofitable PetroSA’s future hangs in balance, ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Accéntuate acts to reverse 7% slide
Companies / Industrials

Bowler hints at SoftBev share sale
Companies / Industrials

Santova subsidiary buys up remaining minority interest in Australian operation
Companies / Industrials

Hard choices ahead for ‘flailing’ SoftBev
Companies / Industrials

Why BSI Steel may close KwaZulu-Natal branch
Companies / Industrials

Double whammy for Bombardier, hit by bad news on both sides of the Atlantic
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.