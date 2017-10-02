Companies / Industrials

ANNUAL RESULTS

Accéntuate acts to reverse 7% slide

Revenue was affected by lower sales in both FloorworX and Safic

02 October 2017 - 06:16 Alistair Anderson
Accentuate CEO Fred Platt. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Accentuate CEO Fred Platt. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Accéntuate, the diversified construction, chemicals, infrastructure development and water treatment group, says its revenue slipped 7% in the year to June, to R300m.

Revenue was affected by lower sales in both FloorworX and Safic, which deal with chemical products and cleaning services businesses.

"There has been sluggish infrastructure spend and the recessionary environment experienced in the construction, manufacturing and mining sectors in which Accéntuate is strongly represented has placed pressure on the group," said CEO Fred Platt.

The group had emerged leaner after putting focus on sustainability and cost control. It had greater focus and was better placed to take advantage of opportunities in future.

Platt said the group had put in place several internal measures to bolster the control environment, including strengthening the audit and risk committee, the appointment of Maarten Coetzee as chief financial officer, the engagement of PwC as a new external auditor and new providers for both the internal audit and company secretarial services.

"We are confident that government infrastructure spend will improve, but to offset what we foresee as another difficult six months ahead, we are taking remedial actions now, including a conscious reduction of inventories through a structured programme," Platt said.

Subsequent to year’s end, Accéntuate concluded the R40m Pentafloor acquisition.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Explosive allegations: Trillian, McKinsey and ...
Companies
2.
Reserve Bank said to have told big banks not to ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Uber: the triumph of wallet over spirit
Companies
5.
KPMG damage-control machine homes in on Gordhan ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Accéntuate blames election for its poor showing
Companies / Industrials

Santova subsidiary buys up remaining minority interest in Australian operation
Companies / Industrials

Hard choices ahead for ‘flailing’ SoftBev
Companies / Industrials

Why BSI Steel may close KwaZulu-Natal branch
Companies / Industrials

PPC pushes up its prices and volume
Companies / Industrials

Vehicle repair industry faces overhaul in competition crackdown
Companies / Industrials

York gains from jump in asset appreciation
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.