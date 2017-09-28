Companies / Industrials

JOINT VENTURE

Hard choices ahead for ‘flailing’ SoftBev

The ‘fizz really has gone pop’ at SoftBev's joint venture with Bowler Metcalf, says one analyst

28 September 2017 - 06:17 Mark Allix
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

An "extensive fair-value exercise" conducted on Bowler Metcalf associate SoftBev had resulted in a further impairment from the R70m flagged in the interim period to December 2016, the plastic packaging group said on Wednesday.

This prompted one analyst to surmise that the "fizz really has gone pop" at the SoftBev joint venture (JV), in which Bowler Metcalf owns a 43% stake.

The group expects the loss per share for the 12 months ended-June 2017 to be between 117.6% and 121.6% down on earnings per share of 79.2c in 2016 — much worse than previously thought.

SoftBev bottles, markets and distributes well-known brands including 7UP, Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Mirinda as well as niche brands Jive and Coo-ee.

"For over two years, management has taken criticism from shareholders on the JV and its poor performance," Anthony Clark, an analyst at Vunani Securities, said on Wednesday.

He said that, with value having been destroyed at the joint venture, an option to sell it was probably off the table.

"An option to list the JV … could have been an option … that’s now probably gone too. Who’d want to buy it?

"Somehow Bowler needs to right-size this business quickly or simply extricate itself," Clark said. He also said that SoftBev needed another huge write-down to correctly value "the flailing" business.

"Transparency [over] the JV has been opaque and rumours of strife between the two parties have swirled amongst those of us that cover the sector and follow such corporate whispers and machinations," Clark said.

"With management literally having dithered on what to do with this asset for two years, I hope at the coming results, they … actually make a firm plan. After years of Bowler being a sliding share price … maybe sorting out SoftBev will be the catalyst to end the share’s weakness," he said.

READ THIS

Meat World starts investigation amid claims of extended sell-by dates

Meat World has appointed forensic investigator Dr David Klatzow who question the accuracy of a laboratory report’s bacteriological results
Companies
13 hours ago

SK Hynix gets go-ahead to join Bain group that plans to buy Toshiba chip unit

South Korean company says part of its investment will be convertible bonds that could allow it to take an equity stake of up to 15% in the future
Companies
18 hours ago

PPC pushes up its prices and volume

The cement maker says it improved volume in Zimbabwe and Rwanda by 15% to 35% in the five months to end-August
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Scrap KPMG report entirely, former SARS staff say
Companies / Financial Services
2.
KPMG damage-control machine homes in on Gordhan ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec strategy pays off, bad loans plunge
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Now the Strategic Fuel Fund is looking for oil
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

SoftBev impairment dents Bowler Metcalf’s profit
Companies / Industrials

TRADE OF THE MONTH: Bowler Metcalf
Investing / Investors Monthly

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.