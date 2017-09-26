Companies / Industrials

Aveng keeps its head above water, just

26 September 2017 - 11:22 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Construction group Aveng narrowly managed to remain solvent in the year to end-June, with current assets of R9.7bn covering current liabilities of R8.9bn.

Its net loss widened more than a hundredfold to R6.7bn from R65m, hurt by the settlement of a dispute over is Australian subsidiary’s payment for the Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas pipeline project coming in R2.4bn lower than expected.

Aveng’s revenue fell 30.5% to R23.5bn, of which the write-down of the Australian profit contributed R5.1bn to the drop.

The group splits itself into six geographic regions, with its home market SA contributing 65% of revenue, followed by New Zealand, which contributed 11%; Southeast Asia 10%; rest of Africa 7%; Australia 5%; and the Middle East 1%.

Despite its setback in Australia, Aveng said it intended recapitalising its subsidiary McConnell Dowell.

"The Australian construction industry is expected to grow at a steady rate over the next five years. The growth will largely be driven by significant private and public sector investments in road, rail and power infrastructure projects," the company said in its results statement.

"In addition, the market in New Zealand continues to gain momentum, with government investment in large-scale transport and water projects which will continue to fuel growth for the region and expansion of the construction industry."

Aveng was less bullish about its home market: "The South African infrastructure market remains subdued, reflecting the marginal economic growth experienced in the country."

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Analysts welcome Remgro's stake sale to Unilever
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
EXCLUSIVE: New evidence points to criminal action ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Distell positioned for acquisitions
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
KPMG damage-control machine homes in on Gordhan ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tharisa takes control of Brits chrome and ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Aveng secures extensions on its current debt and sees its share price leap
Companies / Industrials

RMB in $20m cross-border collaboration for African construction projects
Companies / Financial Services

Australian order book builds WBHO revenue
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.