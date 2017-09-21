ENGINEERING
ELB back to profit on strong order book
ELB Group, a JSE-listed engineering solutions provider and capital equipment supplier, posted an R82m profit for the year ended-June 2017, after a difficult 12 months previously.
Headline earnings of 243c per share from a loss of 519c per share in financial 2016 were helped by a stronger order book and the award of delayed projects.
The group operates mainly in mining, power, ports, construction and industrial markets in Australasia and Africa. Cash generation from operations was R198m in the period. "The return to profitability this year can be attributed to improved market demand — mainly in the equipment segments — the strengthening of some commodity prices, the commencement of previously delayed projects, further inroads into the industrial sector, as well as the favourable effects of a stronger rand," CEO Stephen Meijers said on Wednesday.
The right-sizing and repositioning of the group in the previous financial year had enabled the turnaround, Meijers said. Many initiatives and projects in recent years had caused positive outcomes in the latest period. These included the award of the Vedanta Zinc Gamsberg mining project near Aggeneys, Northern Cape, one of the world’s biggest undeveloped zinc ore bodies.
ELB also recently announced a strategic partnership for minerals and metals-processing projects in sub-Saharan Africa with China ENFI Engineering, providing better project execution capability.
The implementation of the Asanko gold mine conveyor project in Ghana that was awarded in the second quarter, had been deferred to financial 2018. ELB had also further diversified into "alternative energy" sector projects providing power plants of up to 50MW, and said it had gained expertise in the fast-moving consumer goods sector.
With China ENFI, it had a partnership with Germany’s Haver & Boecker, which made packing and screening machines for raw-material processing, including for minerals, cement, building materials, chemicals and fertiliser.
ELB said global commodity prices had stabilised and were underpinned by the positive effects of a stronger rand.
