ELB back to profit on strong order book

The right-sizing and repositioning of the group in the previous financial year had enabled the turnaround, Meijers said. Many initiatives and projects in recent years had caused positive outcomes in the latest period. These included the award of the Vedanta Zinc Gamsberg mining project near Aggeneys, Northern Cape, one of the world’s biggest undeveloped zinc ore bodies.

ELB also recently announced a strategic partnership for minerals and metals-processing projects in sub-Saharan Africa with China ENFI Engineering, providing better project execution capability.

The implementation of the Asanko gold mine conveyor project in Ghana that was awarded in the second quarter, had been deferred to financial 2018. ELB had also further diversified into "alternative energy" sector projects providing power plants of up to 50MW, and said it had gained expertise in the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

With China ENFI, it had a partnership with Germany’s Haver & Boecker, which made packing and screening machines for raw-material processing, including for minerals, cement, building materials, chemicals and fertiliser.

ELB said global commodity prices had stabilised and were underpinned by the positive effects of a stronger rand.

