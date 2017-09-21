Companies / Industrials

Dangote Cement offers PPC cash and shares, fueling bidding war

21 September 2017 - 16:47 Francine Lacqua and Paul Wallace
Aliko Dangote. Picture: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE
Aliko Dangote. Picture: REUTERS/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

London/Lagos — Dangote Cement, the Nigerian company controlled by Africa’s richest person, has written to PPC, offering SA’s biggest cement maker cash and shares as part of a takeover deal that is fueling a bidding war.

"We are waiting for them to get back to us, hopefully early next week," chairperson Aliko Dangote said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in New York. "They can be part and parcel of the Dangote Cement story, where we’re going to be in 18 African countries."

The approach by Lagos-based Dangote follows a joint offer from Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings and PPC’s domestic rival AfriSam. While PPC has said it will consider all bids, the Public Investment Corporation, its largest shareholder, supports a tie-up with AfriSam and Fairfax, people familiar with the matter said last week.

LafargeHolcim, the world’s biggest cement maker, is also monitoring PPC’s situation, the people said.

Two banks have agreed to support Dangote’s offer, the chairperson said, without identifying the lenders. "They’ll be able to fund us 100%."

PPC rose 2.9% to R6.40 as of 12.28pm in Johannesburg on Thursday, valuing the company at R10.2bn. The stock has gained 16% this year. Dangote Cement, which has advanced 23% in 2017, was unchanged in Lagos trading for a market value of 3.6-trillion naira ($10bn).

"The market in SA needs consolidation," Dangote said. "It’s the right thing for us to go in there and consolidate. The issue is that they are making a bit of a mistake. They are focusing on the highest bidder. They are focusing more on value rather than, ‘What does it have for us going forward?"’

Bloomberg

AfriSam upbeat on PPC merger

But global and regional cement powerhouses have hurt PPC and AfriSam operations
Companies
11 hours ago

Dangote is the better suitor, says PPC chairman

Integration with rival Afrisam could take 'two to three years'
Business
4 days ago

Dangote in PPC takeover approach

PPC group manager of corporate affairs Siobhan McCarthy said further details remained confidential at this stage
Companies
6 days ago

PPC tells market it will trim its capex

The cement maker, being pursued by three potential suitors, will also bring its African investments into operation
Companies
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KPMG's woes worry Reserve Bank
Companies / Financial Services
2.
EXCLUSIVE: New KPMG boss says 'excellent firm' ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
KPMG SA CEO wants an independent probe into firm
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Steinhoff Africa soars on JSE debut
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal to boost his ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

AfriSam upbeat on PPC merger
Companies / Industrials

Dangote is the better suitor, says PPC chairman
Business

PPC expects Fairfax to raise its R9.2bn takeover offer
Companies / Industrials

Dangote in PPC takeover approach
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.