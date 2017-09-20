Companies / Industrials

Rolfes re-states headline earnings to end-June due to accounting errors

The chemical and mining group identified accounting errors and understatements of impairments relating to prior periods

20 September 2017 - 11:44 Staff Writer
Lizette Lynch. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Chemical and mining group Rolfes has re-stated its expected headline earnings for the year to end-June after the identification of accounting errors and understatements of impairments relating to prior periods.

Accordingly, the results for the year ended June 2016 and the interim results for the six months ended December 2016 will be re-stated.

Normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half-year to December 2016 has been re-stated to 28c to 32c from 37.8c, and to 39.9c to 48.1c from 55.9c for the year to end-June.

HEPS for the year to end-June is expected to be between 38.3c to 46.8c, a variance of -7% to 14% from the re-stated data. The group is expected to report results at end-September.

