Dawn investors approve exit from Grohe Dawn Watertech

18 September 2017
Distribution and Warehousing Network (Dawn) said on Monday that most of its shareholders supported the proposal to exit its investment in Grohe Dawn Watertech (GDW).

GDW is an investment holding company of the Watertech Companies involved in the manufacture and supply of taps‚ mixers‚ sanitary ware and related plumbing accessories.

Dawn said it had received written undertakings from five shareholders, holding 72.5% of the total shares in issue.

Last week, the company announced that it was selling its 49% interest in GDW for R324.5m as part of what it said was a strategy to exit noncore assets.

The 49% interest will be sold to the Lixil Corporation‚ which already holds 51% in GDW.

The share price was 0.87% lower at R1.14 in mid-morning trade on the JSE, valuing the company at 684.4m

