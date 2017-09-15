PPC expects Fairfax to raise its R9.2bn takeover offer

PPC, SA’s biggest cement producer, said on Friday it expected Canada’s Fairfax Africa Investments to raise its R9.2bn takeover offer.

The all-share offer from AfriSam and Fairfax on September 4 valued PPC shares at R5.75, but expectations of a higher bid, either from Fairfax or others such as Nigeria’s Dangote Cement, have kept the share price above that level.

Asked what would happen if Fairfax raised its offer in a question and answer document posted on its website, it said "this may happen given the low offer price on the table".

On Thursday, Dangote Cement, which is controlled by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, said it was interested in buying PPC, which is also the subject of a proposed merger with local rival AfriSam. If, however, none of the offers from the prospective bidders materialise and if the AfriSam merger doesn’t go ahead, PPC, which has operations in six countries, said it could continue as a standalone business.

"PPC is a solid business, a clear market leader with a useful footprint across Africa," the firm said. "Shareholders can be assured that PPC, as a standalone business, is also an attractive value proposition."

Reuters