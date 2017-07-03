M&R opts for share buyback

M&R, which has now exited the heavy construction business in favour of work in the gas and resources sector, says its share price "continues to undervalue" its prospects. The company is adamant that the 2018 financial year will "be the start of a new earnings growth period" — a view that it says is supported by third party research.

CEO Henry Laas says the company is on the short list for "several" sizeable projects in the metals and minerals sector and expects investment in new capacity in the liquefied natural gas market to pick up within the next year.

Of the local asset managers, Allan Gray appears to have the most conviction in the prospects of a rebound.

Portfolio manager Simon Raubenheimer says "construction is probably the most hated sector on the JSE at the moment," but its clients are "substantial shareholders". The reason? "We think the shares are cheap. The shares all trade at substantial discounts to the value of their net assets even after adjusting for potentially unrecoverable claims and unsuccessful dispute resolutions.

"A successful resolution of any of the uncertified claims provides substantial upside optionality — in some cases bigger than the market capitalisation of the firms concerned."

The risk is that disputes drag on, but Raubenheimer says "that is effectively what the market currently believes and what is priced into the shares".

Allan Gray’s biggest construction holding is a 27% stake in Group Five.