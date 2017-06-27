Weak domestic performance weighs on Omnia

Chemicals producer Omnia’s businesses outside of SA managed to grow, but its domestic businesses all reported declines in sales and profit.

The group’s overall revenue declined 3% to R16.3bn and operating profit fell 6% to R1bn in the year to end-March, it reported on Tuesday morning.

Omnia segments itself into three divisions: agriculture, which sells fertilizer to farmers; mining, which makes explosives; and chemicals, whose range includes water treatment products sold to municipalities.

Its international agriculture division managed to grow revenue 23% to R2.4bn and operating profit jumped more than fourfold to R193m from R43m.

But in SA, fertilizer sales fell 5% to R4.4bn and operating profit declined 31% to R255m.

"The recent drought in SA was the worst in more than 100 years. Widespread rains, in late 2016, brought welcome relief to farmers and the country except for the Western Cape which continues to experience a severe drought, with precariously low levels of water in dams to sustain the situation," chairman Rod Humphris said in the results statement.

Omnia’s domestic mining division suffered a 5% decline in revenue to R1.77bn while operating profit fell 40% to R152m.

"It was a challenging year for the mining industry, with lower volumes due to mine closures in SA and business lost in Botswana and Namibia. Zambia volumes increased significantly with the start of a new copper contract that ramped up ahead of schedule," Humphris said.

Its international mining division saw a 3% drop in revenue to R2.6bn, but operating profit grew 12% to R305m.

"Progress continues to be made into new markets in mining and construction in South America and the Far East," Humphris said.

Its international chemicals division grew sales 42% to R280m and turned to an operating profit of R22m from the previous year’s R8m loss.

Omnia maintained its final dividend at R1.80. But the cut in its interim dividend to R1.60 from the matching period’s R1.80 brought its total dividend for its 2017 financial year down 5.6% to R3.40.