Companies / Industrials

US JOBS RETAINED

Lockheed in pact with Tata to build F-16s in India

Modi’s Make-in-India drive compels foreign suppliers to make aircraft in India with a local partner to help build a domestic industrial base

20 June 2017 - 05:54 Mike Stone
Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO
Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Paris — Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with India’s Tata Advanced Systems on Monday to produce F-16 fighter aircraft in India, pressing ahead with a plan to shift its Fort Worth, Texas, plant to win billions of dollars in orders from the Indian military.

India’s air force needs hundreds of aircraft to replace its Soviet-era fleet, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said foreign suppliers would have to make the aircraft in India with a local partner to help build a domestic industrial base and cut outright imports.

Modi’s Make-in-India drive runs the risk of conflicting with US President Donald Trump’s America First campaign under which he has been pressing for companies to invest in the US and create jobs instead of setting up factories abroad.

In announcing their agreement at the Paris Air Show, Lockheed and Tata said moving the production base to India would still retain jobs in the US. "F-16 production in India supports thousands of Lockheed Martin and F-16 supplier jobs in the US, creates new manufacturing jobs in India, and positions Indian industry at the centre of the most extensive fighter aircraft supply ecosystem in the world," a joint statement by the firms reads.

The announcement comes days before Modi travels to Washington for a first meeting with Trump, scheduled for June26.

Reuters

India approves strategic partnerships in defence manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows to end India’s role as the world’s largest arms importer by getting foreign firms to impart technology to local ...
World
26 days ago

US military space plane touches down after two-year secret mission

The X-37B, one of two in the Air Force fleet, conducted unspecified experiments for more than 700 days while in orbit
Science & Technology
1 month ago

Donald Trump tweet reignites the Boeing vs Lockheed dogfight

Not yet in the White House, Donald Trump has caused a stir by asking Boeing to price an upgrade of its F-18 Super Hornet jet that may replace ...
World
5 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rooibos Limited guilty of abuse of dominance
Companies
2.
Lynne Brown does about-face over Brian Molefe
Companies / Energy
3.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's final Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shoprite pushes posh nosh in bid to win affluent ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Politicians furious about sale of Barclays Bank ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

India approves strategic partnerships in defence manufacturing
World / Asia

How turmoil in Brics states undermines their global standing
Opinion

Institute pushes India towards green transport
World / Asia

Narendra Modi must work harder to fulfil India’s potential
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.