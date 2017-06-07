High finance costs take toll on PPC

CE Darryll Castle says the cement maker endured a challenging year, but still delivered on a number of key initiatives and projects

Cement producer PPC on Wednesday reported a 93% drop in full-year headline profit to 7c as a result of high finance costs relating to bond repayment obligations.

The company also fended off tough market conditions in SA and Botswana, which counterbalanced the relatively better operational performance in other pats of the continent.

Cement sales volumes rose 2% in SA, with the company attributing this pedestrian growth to a competitive landscape, which forced prices down, particularly in the bulk market.

The company’s Botswana operations recorded flat volumes while selling prices were down 9% due to increased competition from imports from SA.

"PPC endured a challenging financial year, while still delivering on a number of key initiatives and projects," CE Darryll Castle said in a statement.

"Our results were impacted by a liquidity crisis precipitated by an unexpected S&P debt downgrade [of PPC’s credit rating], which resulted in abnormal finance costs being incurred in relation to liquidity and guarantee facility put in place to ensure that PPC could meet its financial bond repayment obligations."

Group revenue rose 5% to R9.64bn in the year to end-March, but net profit attributable to PPC shareholders declined 88% to R93m.

PPC also noted that due diligence was still being conducted regarding a possible tie-up with rival AfriSam.

Momentum SP Reid Securities has a buy rating on PPC shares, which are relatively flat this year, last trading at R5.59.

"With the rights issue, PPC management de-risked the company, leaving it lightly geared. We think PPC is fundamentally operating very well despite challenging market conditions," Momentum SP Reid Securities analyst Sibonginkosi Nyanga said last week.