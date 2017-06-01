PPC warns shareholders of 85%-95% earnings decline

Cement maker PPC told investors late on Thursday that its headline earnings per share in year to March were expected to drop by between 85% and 95% from a year ago.

The company, which was considering a tie-up with competitor Afrisam, attributed the substantial drop in earnings to higher financing costs, the company said on the JSE’s news service.

A weaker trading environment in its businesses in South Africa and Botswana and, coupled with a stronger rand, also negatively affected Zimbabwe’s contribution in rand terms.

PPC and AfriSam are searching for growth opportunities on the continent to offset a tough South African market, which is under pressure from low demand, oversupply and rising competition.

© Business Day