BUSINESS DAY TV: People are trading down in their consumption patterns

Nampak CEO André de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about the latest results from the packaging group and how it’s dealing with a weak economy and forex issues in Nigeria and Angola

BUSINESS DAY TV: Despite an 8% rise in first-half earnings Nampak is still holding back on paying a dividend. The company says that in view of current risks and challenges, it would rather focus on efforts to conserve cash. Joining us for more detail on that is CEO André de Ruyter.

André, so dividend or no dividend the market really liking your numbers today pushing your shares 15% higher, what was the catalyst for that?

ANDRÉ DE RUYTER: The major catalyst was first of all net profit up 41%, so that’s a reasonable number, a reasonable performance but the major news as far as we are concerned is that we were able to demonstrate to the market that we have commitments from a major commercial bank in SA to make available to us $54m from Nigeria. So we are finally able to extract meaningful amounts of money from Nigeria.

BDTV: Extracting meaningful amounts, how much is left to go and how much improved a relationship are we looking at between a company like Nampak and the Nigerian government?

ADR: It’s not so much dependant on the Nigerian government but on the foreign exchange regime. So what has happened in Nigeria is that the central bank has introduced a new exchange rate called the Nafex, which is the Nigerian autonomous foreign-exchange rate and that allows parties to transact at a market clearing rate. And that has unlocked significant liquidity, and as a consequence of that we have been able to do a number of transactions that will allow us to repatriate out of Nigeria an amount of about R700m before financial year-end.

BDTV: Apart from this development you’ve also seen a turnaround in operations in Nigeria and you’re say in the results, record sales of beverage cans in Angola, so it looks like things have worked in your favour in the first half of the year?

ADR: Yes, the key story about Africa is that one has got to have patience and you’ve got to have perseverance and resilience. People very often forget that the oil price dropped to the mid $20s not too long ago and it’s recovered to north of $50. So for countries like Angola and Nigeria the inflow of dollars into those economies have been very meaningful in restoring liquidity, and those effects are now coming through. We still believe that the African consumer is the play for the future, we’re certainly backed up by the biggest brewer in the world, AB InBev who support that view and we’re very happy to concur with them.

BDTV: And also a lot of focus on your growth strategy and that’s something that you’ve got to have, a clear growth strategy going into a territory like rest of Africa, how far into that strategy are you at this stage?

ADR: I think at this stage we would like to invest more into Angola. We’ve also announced today that we are going to invest an additional $23m into converting an existing tin plate beverage can line into an aluminium line, this will add about 300-million cans of capacity in that market, we are effectively sold out in that market, so we think that there are significant opportunities for us in that country to expand our growth even further.