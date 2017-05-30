Nampak jumps more than 15% after posting improved first-half profit

Nampak’s share price rose nearly 17% on Tuesday to its best level in more than nine months, after the packaging group delivered an improved first-half financial performance, even as it held back on declaring a dividend.

Trading profit in the six months to March was up 12% to R1.1bn, boosted by a strong performance in its bigger metals division, which counterbalanced the relatively soft performance in plastics, paper and glass segments.

The metals cluster benefited from buoyant sales in Angola’s beverage can market and increased volumes from SA’s new beverage can ends plant, which helped push trading profit up 42% for the review period.

Group revenue, however, was down 1% due to the stronger rand that affected translation of foreign earnings.

"Being mindful of the challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment, we continue to focus on managing and optimising aspects of the business within our control, namely costs, asset performance and processes," the company said.

Nampak held back on declaring a dividend, choosing instead to conserve cash. The decision was partly informed by slower-than-optimal cash extraction from Nigeria and Angola, as well as the exposure to currency volatility that Nampak identified as key risk areas, to the extent its cash position was not fully hedged.

Cash held in the restricted areas of Nigeria and Angola increased to R2.4bn from R1.5bn a year ago.

The stock was up 16.68% to R22.20 in the afternoon, valuing the company at R15.2bn.