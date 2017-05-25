Companies / Industrials

Steel maker ArcelorMittal SA closes R4.5bn loan facility

The move is part of SA’s largest steel producer balance sheet restructuring

25 May 2017 - 05:16 Mark Allix
ArcelorMittal SA's Vanderbijlpark plant. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
ArcelorMittal SA's Vanderbijlpark plant. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

ArcelorMittal SA has closed a revolving R4.5bn structured commodity-trade finance facility over 36 months to finance working capital, as part of its balance sheet restructuring.

The announcement came after the group’s annual general meeting in Joburg on Wednesday. SA’s largest steel producer said the facility had been signed between itself and subsidiary Saldanha Steel, and Deutsche Bank, Absa and other lenders.

The amount is R1bn more than the R3.5bn it said in April it would borrow as part of a new capital-raising plan. But it is not part of a recent R4.5bn rights issue that had lowered debt considerably. The group said the facility was increased to R4.5bn as it was oversubscribed. The interest rate was confidential.

"We previously advised our shareholders that ArcelorMittal SA was exploring options to strengthen our balance sheet," CEO Wim de Klerk said on Wednesday. "The facility ensures that the company is appropriately funded."

Like many steel producers globally, ArcelorMittal SA has been hit by cheap Chinese imports and rising costs. Apart from 10% tariffs imposed on various imported steel products, De Klerk said he expected a further safeguard tariff of 12% to be implemented on hot-rolled coil products by mid-year.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies — announcing R1bn worth of agro-processing incentives during his budget vote address in Parliament this week — also said Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel would announce further incentives for the downstream steel industry on Thursday.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom’s Molefe says payout was an error
Companies / Energy
2.
Black professionals stage a walkout at Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Eskom faces intensified scrutiny over Molefe's ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Group Five appoints Themba Mosai as CEO
Companies / Industrials
5.
Gigaba insists SAA can be fixed
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Downstream steel users still struggle against cheap imports
Business

Why is the government protecting foreign-owned ArcelorMittal SA?
Opinion

ArcelorMittal warns Bosnia over mine sale
Companies / Industrials

Steel giant ArcelorMittal sees slow local demand
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.