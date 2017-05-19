Allan Gray behind call for new Group Five board

Allan Gray confirms it is the shareholder in Group Five that has asked for the company’s board to be reconstituted. The fund manager says clients hold 25% of the JSE-listed construction and engineering group.

This comes after Group Five said in a cautionary notice on Thursday it had been notified by a shareholder "that it seeks to call an extraordinary general meeting, to reconstitute the board following a disagreement on the future direction of the company".

Andrew Lapping, a director of Allan Gray, said: "We have lost faith in the board and think the company needs a fresh start — with a reconstituted board.

"We became very concerned over the past few months, because of various changes. A lot of people have suddenly left the company — executives and directors."

Subsequently, he had met all board members, "bar one and couldn’t get a clear understanding of the situation".

He said Allan Gray did not want to sell its shares in Group Five, as there was "substantial value in the firm, no doubt".

Lapping also said the fund manager had put forward the names of five "totally independent" candidates for board positions — who had the "requisite skills". Group Five had acknowledged receipt of these actions.

Group Five chairwoman Philisiwe Mthethwa, the CEO of the National Empowerment Fund and wife of Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, did not respond to queries on Thursday.