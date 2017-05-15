Acquisition lifts enX’s revenue fivefold

Former Austro’s R7.8bn acquisition of most of Eqstra helped its new incarnation, enX, report a fivefold increase in revenue and sixfold increase in aftertax profit for the six months to end-February.

EnX reported on Monday that its interim revenue jumped to R2.4bn from R518m and aftertax profit to R117m from R17m.

But the string of acquisitions also saw the far larger group’s interest-bearing debt grow nearly 100 times to R4.9bn from R50m.

The four months of revenue contributed by Eqstra’s equipment leasing and fleet management divisions amounted to R1.7bn, while Austro’s oil distribution businesses acquired in July contributed R695.7m.

The group has sole distribution rights for Toyota and Konecranes forklifts in SA, and Cat Lift Trucks and Konecranes in the UK and Ireland. The fruit harvesting season should lift sales and rentals of forklifts, the company said in its results statement.

EnX owns Centlube and African Group, which is the sole South African distributor of ExxonMobil lubricants, and West African International, which is the sole local agent of other ExxonMobil chemicals.

"Volumes of ExxonMobil lubricants and chemical products distributed by Petrochemicals have grown significantly. We have commissioned our new blend plant, which began operations in March 2017", CEO Jannie Serfontein said in the results statement.

While enX excluded Eqstra’s mining contracting division, MCC, from its acquisition, it provided loan guarantees to what remained in Eqstra’s old JSE-listing, which was renamed eXtract.

EnX said in the results statement that it intended to convert R2.1bn debt owed by MCC into 5.2-billion new eXtract shares, which it would then distribute to its shareholders.

"The unbundling of eXtract moulds enX into a pure-play industrial company and unlocks the associated benefits of certainty and simplicity for our stakeholders," Serfontein said.