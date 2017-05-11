Bombardier chairman forced to step down over pay scandal
Pierre Beaudoin takes a ‘significant’ pay cut and relinquishes an executive role in changes demanded after uproar over executive compensation
Montreal — Bombardier chairman Pierre Beaudoin will take a "significant" pay cut as he relinquishes an executive role, partially bow to a public uproar over executive-compensation practices at the aircraft maker.
The company did not immediately explain other effects of the shift in Beaudoin’s duties after two years as executive chairman, and he will continue to lead the board. He is a member of Bombardier’s founding family, which controls the Montreal-based company through a special class of multiple voting shares.
The shift in Beaudoin’s role falls short of changes sought by Bombardier’s largest outside shareholder. Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec had criticised the board for a "lapse of governance" on compensation and pushed for an independent chairman, after Bombardier raised executive pay while cutting thousands of jobs and relying on taxpayer support for its $6 billion C Series jetliner program.
The Caisse was the first of several Canadian pension funds to withhold support for Beaudoin’s re-election after the compensation plan sparked public outcry.
"It’s a step in the right direction but it’s not what the public and institutional investors wanted. They wanted Mr. Beaudoin leaving the chairmanship," said Michel Nadeau, executive director of the Montreal-based Institute for Private and Public Governance. "It’s a half-departure."
Nadeau is a former executive of the Caisse, which did not immediately return a request for comment.
Despite the outside opposition to Beaudoin, shareholders approved his re-election with 92.3% of the votes cast at the annual meeting Thursday. The company’s compensation policy was approved with 93.5%.
Beaudoin will receive a "significant" reduction in compensation, director Jean Monty told shareholders after the company reported first-quarter results. Beaudoin will give up his executive responsibilities on June 30, the company said.
The widely traded Class B shares surged 9.3% to C$2.24 at 12.35pm in Toronto after climbing as much as 9.8% for the biggest intraday advance since January 10. Bombardier was down 5.5% this year through Wednesday.
Bombardier last month said it would roll back Beaudoin’s 2016 compensation and defer payouts for managers including CEO Alain Bellemare to appease angry taxpayers.
Canada’s federal government agreed in February to provide C$372.5m ($272m) in support for the C Series and the Global 7000 business jet programme after more than a year of discussions. The federal assistance gave Bombardier an additional cushion, while falling far short of the $1bn in aid the company had initially sought. Quebec invested $1bn in the C Series programme last year.
Cash Usage
The manufacturer used $593m in free cash flow in the first quarter, better than the $809m that was the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Cash use a year earlier was $750m. The company also reaffirmed its full-year financial guidance.
"Doing what it said it would do is building credibility," Walter Spracklin, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets in Toronto, said in a note to clients. Cost-cutting efforts are taking hold and "we believe investor confidence will continue to improve as this management team executes and delivers on its targets."
Shrinking Revenue
Bellemare is working to recover from two years of shrinking revenue and three straight annual losses. With Bombardier’s shares falling to a 26-year low in 2016, Bellemare announced about 14,500 job cuts to contend with cost overruns and a delay of more than two years in developing the C Series jetliner. The single-aisle plane is an effort to break into a market dominated by Boeing and Airbus.
"We are exactly where we wanted to be after the first quarter," chief financial officer John Di Bert said on a call with analysts. "Our margins continue to trend up." He forecast revenue would increase 1% to 3% for the year.
Bombardier said it broke even in the first quarter on an adjusted basis, exceeding the average analyst estimate of loss of 2c a share. Revenue of $3.58bn trailed the $3.85bn estimate.
Aircraft Investments
Investments in the period included about $275m mainly for the Global 7000 and $340m on working capital mostly for a production ramp-up of the C Series jetliner and various rail-equipment projects, Bombardier said in a slide presentation posted on its website.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.