RESEARCH CENTRE CLAIMS
Drake & Scull hounds Saudi Aramco payments
The loss-making Dubai contractor threatens ‘all legal options’ if the desert kingdom’s oil firm fails to settle debt
Dubai — Loss-making Dubai contractor Drake & Scull International says it expects to hear "very soon" from Saudi Aramco about settling nearly half of outstanding payments owed for its work on Riyadh’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre.
Drake & Scull (DSI) had five claims outstanding with Aramco totalling 2.3-billion Saudi riyals ($612m) and hoped to soon settle 1.05-billion riyals of them, DSI Group CE Wael Allan said.
If the matter was not settled, Allan said DSI may consider all legal options including arbitration to recover the remaining amount for its work on the research centre, which cost $543m and opened in 2016.
"All options are open. We feel strongly that we are due some of these claims and we will pursue them to the end."
DSI is struggling amid a depressed Gulf construction market as governments have reined in spending on infrastructure due to lower oil revenue.
All options are open. We feel strongly that we are due some of these claims and we will pursue them to the end
Allan said the company, which has put noncore assets up for sale and is seeking to reschedule debt repayments, cut its workforce by 7,000 over the past year to about 21,000.
Investors are fretting about its capital restructuring plans.
On Sunday, DSI’s shares slumped nearly 10% after it said shareholders expressed no interest in a new share issue and had approved increasing writeoffs by up to 722-million dirhams ($196m), in addition to
a previously planned capital reduction of 992-million dirhams, because of potentially unrecoverable receivables.
Its shares gained 2.5% on Monday to 0.409 dirhams.
Allan said DSI’s total claims against companies, including Aramco, stood at about 4-billion dirhams in terms of claims
and variations.
In the past three months the company has improved its
collection of payments.
"Some of the existing firms have had a cash injection in them which has enabled them to pay us and so actually in terms of Saudi we have stabilised the business reasonably well," Allan said.
The issue of delayed payments in Saudi Arabia eased in the final months of 2016 as the government disbursed about 100-billion riyals in November and December, according to statements by officials and central bank data.
Tabarak Investment, a Dubai-based investment firm, which currently does not hold any stock in DSI, agreed in February to a 500-million dirham capital increase via a new share issue at 1-dirham per share if the securities regulator approved the further capital reduction by DSI.
The capital injection should be received by the middle of 2017, if the regulator’s approval came through, said Allan.
DSI appointed PwC in December 2016 to assist with examining its capital structure and financial liabilities and a five-year plan has been sent to creditor banks.
DSI is in the final stages of negotiating the sale of its Indian operations as part of plans to offload noncore assets.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.