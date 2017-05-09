Drake & Scull hounds Saudi Aramco payments

Allan said the company, which has put noncore assets up for sale and is seeking to reschedule debt repayments, cut its workforce by 7,000 over the past year to about 21,000.

Investors are fretting about its capital restructuring plans.

On Sunday, DSI’s shares slumped nearly 10% after it said shareholders expressed no interest in a new share issue and had approved increasing writeoffs by up to 722-million dirhams ($196m), in addition to

a previously planned capital reduction of 992-million dirhams, because of potentially unrecoverable receivables.

Its shares gained 2.5% on Monday to 0.409 dirhams.

Allan said DSI’s total claims against companies, including Aramco, stood at about 4-billion dirhams in terms of claims

and variations.

In the past three months the company has improved its

collection of payments.

"Some of the existing firms have had a cash injection in them which has enabled them to pay us and so actually in terms of Saudi we have stabilised the business reasonably well," Allan said.

The issue of delayed payments in Saudi Arabia eased in the final months of 2016 as the government disbursed about 100-billion riyals in November and December, according to statements by officials and central bank data.

Tabarak Investment, a Dubai-based investment firm, which currently does not hold any stock in DSI, agreed in February to a 500-million dirham capital increase via a new share issue at 1-dirham per share if the securities regulator approved the further capital reduction by DSI.

The capital injection should be received by the middle of 2017, if the regulator’s approval came through, said Allan.

DSI appointed PwC in December 2016 to assist with examining its capital structure and financial liabilities and a five-year plan has been sent to creditor banks.

DSI is in the final stages of negotiating the sale of its Indian operations as part of plans to offload noncore assets.

Reuters