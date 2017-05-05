Companies / Industrials

STEEL PLANT RESCUER

Liberty House sets sights on listing parts of group in 2018

Sanjeev Gupta says an energy business listing will probably be in London, but not steel

05 May 2017 - 05:16 Maytaal Angel
Sanjeev Gupta. Picture: REUTERS
Sanjeev Gupta. Picture: REUTERS

London — The founder and chairman of Liberty House, the industrials and commodities group that has been snapping up troubled steel plants around the world, plans to list some of its businesses, probably in 2018.

Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty House, which operates together with energy and commodities business Simec under the $9.4bn Gupta Family Group Alliance, hit the headlines in 2016, when it offered to rescue steel plants owned by Tata Steel UK that were on the verge of shutdown.

Liberty has since bought an aluminium smelter in Scotland and a steel plant in the US. It is bidding for Australian steel producer Arrium, US iron ore processor Mesabi Metallics and is considering a stake in a troubled steel plant based in Italy, owned by Algeria’s Cevital Group.

"[The listings] will happen sooner or later for sure ... 2018 is a soft target," Sanjeev Gupta told Reuters on the sidelines of the CRU World Aluminium Conference in London. "We want at least one if not more of the businesses to be in the public space, like energy for example, maybe steel eventually, but I’m not sure the UK is the right place for it, maybe the US."

Gupta has previously told Reuters he was considering a partial public listing in London but that a firm decision had yet to be made. He said on Thursday that the energy business listing would probably be in London, but not steel.

Liberty and Simec’s assets span steel-making, aluminium smelting, engineering, renewable and nonrenewable energy facilities, commodities trading, shipping, property and even finance.

Gupta, who was bullish on steel even during the crisis in 2015, said there were still distressed plants that offered value, even though steel equities globally had risen by 80% since early January 2015.

Reuters

SA’s steel production increases slightly

World Steel Association says production has edged up to meet slightly improved demand
Markets
9 days ago

Iron ore prices expected to sink back below $50

Westpac says iron ore is destined to retreat in 2018 as supplies continue to rise
Markets
10 days ago

Skies are getting darker for heavy industries

Many heavy industries have already left SA and the recent ratings downgrades could cause more closures and job losses
Money & Investing
15 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PetroSA's future in question as board seeks ...
Companies / Energy
2.
E-toll defaulters threaten future of roads ...
Companies
3.
Tribunal ruling may cost Edcon millions
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
PetroSA board asks for business rescue
Companies / Energy
5.
Why Coronation funds shed South African ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta set to pay record $1bn dividend
Companies

Tata Sons considers ways to lift stakes in key listed units
Companies

Tata all set for talks to sell speciality-steel assets to Liberty House
Companies

Tie-up ‘will ease Tata woes’
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.