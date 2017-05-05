Liberty House sets sights on listing parts of group in 2018

London — The founder and chairman of Liberty House, the industrials and commodities group that has been snapping up troubled steel plants around the world, plans to list some of its businesses, probably in 2018.

Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty House, which operates together with energy and commodities business Simec under the $9.4bn Gupta Family Group Alliance, hit the headlines in 2016, when it offered to rescue steel plants owned by Tata Steel UK that were on the verge of shutdown.

Liberty has since bought an aluminium smelter in Scotland and a steel plant in the US. It is bidding for Australian steel producer Arrium, US iron ore processor Mesabi Metallics and is considering a stake in a troubled steel plant based in Italy, owned by Algeria’s Cevital Group.

"[The listings] will happen sooner or later for sure ... 2018 is a soft target," Sanjeev Gupta told Reuters on the sidelines of the CRU World Aluminium Conference in London. "We want at least one if not more of the businesses to be in the public space, like energy for example, maybe steel eventually, but I’m not sure the UK is the right place for it, maybe the US."

Gupta has previously told Reuters he was considering a partial public listing in London but that a firm decision had yet to be made. He said on Thursday that the energy business listing would probably be in London, but not steel.

Liberty and Simec’s assets span steel-making, aluminium smelting, engineering, renewable and nonrenewable energy facilities, commodities trading, shipping, property and even finance.

Gupta, who was bullish on steel even during the crisis in 2015, said there were still distressed plants that offered value, even though steel equities globally had risen by 80% since early January 2015.

