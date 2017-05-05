Companies / Industrials

Exodus at Sacci raises viability doubts

Governance issues lead to exodus at the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

05 May 2017 - 05:20 Mark Allix
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) has been hit by a further spate of resignations related to claims of financial irregularities, poor governance and noncompliance with its constitutional provisions and procedures.

Sacci had also reinstated claims for hundreds of thousands of rand in court costs after agreeing to drop such claims in late 2016, disaffected former Sacci members said. They said the body was being run by executives from state-owned companies and not in the interests of private enterprise in SA.

Towards the end of 2016, the Border-Kei Chamber of Business, one of SA’s top banks — which remains unnamed — large shipping company Maersk and the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) disaffiliated from Sacci. They have now been joined by the Ekurhuleni Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Northern Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Pietermaritzburg Chamber of Business, leaving Sacci with a much reduced membership.

