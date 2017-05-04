Elon Musk explains the Model 3 ‘anti-sell’ strategy

San Francisco — An unlikely naysayer has emerged as Tesla prepares to market the all-important Model 3 sedan to consumers: Elon Musk himself.

Two months before the electric-car maker plans to begin production of its first vehicle to sell for near-mass-market prices, the CEO told investors he was concerned expectations are too high. Tesla would be "anti-selling" the Model 3, offering no test drives or advertising for six to nine months, he said after reporting a first-quarter loss.

"We’re doing our best to clear up that confusion so people do not think that Model 3 is somehow superior to Model S," Musk said on a conference call on Wednesday. "Model S will be better than Model 3, as it should be because it’s a more expensive car."

The Model 3 is the linchpin in Musk’s plan to bring electric cars to the mainstream. Tesla is targeting output of 1-million cars a year by 2020, a sharp rise from the roughly 84,000 the company produced in 2016. Reaching that ambitious goal will require ample sales of lower-priced vehicles like the Model 3 rather than the pricey luxury cars it has been offering so far.

Slated to start at about $35,000 before options or incentives, the Model 3 will be capable of driving about 346km between charges. The cheapest version of the Model S starts at about $70,000.

Model 3 will have less range, acceleration, power and room than the Model S. But because the "3" moniker conjures the impression of a next generation to buyers used to upgrades — think Apple’s iPhones — some existing customers erroneously think the Model 3 will be a step up.

Taking action

Tesla’s Model S orders had been affected as a result of the misunderstanding, said Musk. While the company began to take action to correct this about a month ago, "that message has not filtered down to all of our customers".

Tesla first unveiled the Model 3 in March 2016 during a late-night party at the company’s design studio near Los Angeles. Thousands of fans stood in lengthy lines at Tesla stores to place $1,000 deposits for the vehicle. Musk has not coughed up an updated reservation count since the car maker said it was at about 373,000 as of May 2016.

The "anti-sell" strategy had not had an effect on that number, the CEO said.

"Our net reservations continues to climb week after week," he said. "No advertising. Anti-selling. Nothing to test drive. Still grows every week."

Bloomberg