Companies / Industrials

Group Five looks to conclude retrenchment process by June

03 May 2017 - 16:34 Staff Writer
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Group Five said on Wednesday it was looking to conclude voluntary and forced retrenchments by the end of June, as part of a restructuring drive that aims to stem losses in its biggest engineering and construction cluster.

The other clusters are investments and concessions, as well as manufacturing.

The details of the job cuts, which are led by acting CEO Themba Mosai following the stepping down Eric Vemer in the first quarter, were likely to be disclosed when the company released its full-year results.

"These changes are aimed at unlocking shareholder value and addressing mainly the loss-making engineering and construction cluster. The board and executive management are aligned on this approach," the company said in a statement.

The cluster has now been split into construction SA, construction rest of Africa, and engineer, procure and construct (EPC) sector businesses.

These changes will result in more focused businesses with appropriate resources and cost bases relevant to the regions and service offerings provided, the company said.

The share price was marginally higher to R15.80 on the JSE in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, valuing the company at R1.8bn. The stock has lost a third of its value since the start of the year.

Murray & Roberts: The demise of an icon

When did the bottom fall out and what exactly led to Murray & Roberts’ decision to sell its renowned infrastructure and building businesses?
Features
1 month ago

Construction industry is building inclusivity — at last

Seven groups are set to drive transformation by each paying millions to promote black ownership
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Tribunal finds the club fee charged by Edcon to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
MTN suffers decline in subscriber numbers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
One investment gets you the complete lifestyle ...
Companies / Property
4.
The miscalculations that ruined the Westinghouse ...
Companies
5.
JSE to create township exchange for very small ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.