Companies / Industrials

ABB opens plant in SA to supply traction transformer units for locomotives

03 May 2017 - 16:34 Nqobile Dludla
An ABB logo on a plant in Zurich. Picture: REUTERS
An ABB logo on a plant in Zurich. Picture: REUTERS

Swiss engineering group ABB will supply its first batch of traction transformer units for 240 Bombardier electric locomotives, the company said on Wednesday after opening a production plant in SA.

The 2,450m² plant in Longmeadow, Johannesburg, is expected to employ 60 people by the end of 2017, the company said in a statement.

In 2014, SA announced a R50bn locomotive supply contract, its largest to date, to four companies, including Canada’s Bombardier, in a push to modernise its fleet and support its road-to-rail migration.

"ABB is proud of this new traction transformer facility in SA, reiterating our philosophy of locating manufacturing units close to our customers," ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer said.

"It reinforces our next-level strategy focus on strengthening our presence in Africa and supports our ongoing commitment to sustainable mobility."

Traction transformers feed power at safe voltages to essential train functions such as traction, brakes, lighting, heating and ventilation, as well as passenger information, signalling and communication.

ABB has operations in 23 African countries and employs about 5,000 people across the continent.

Reuters

ABB buys B&R to take on Siemens

Engineering firm aims for industrial automation boost
Companies
28 days ago

ABB focuses on power grid to rebuff investor

Swiss company to make division more profitable after Cevian Capital urged spin off of unit
Companies
4 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Tribunal finds the club fee charged by Edcon to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
MTN suffers decline in subscriber numbers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
One investment gets you the complete lifestyle ...
Companies / Property
4.
The miscalculations that ruined the Westinghouse ...
Companies
5.
JSE to create township exchange for very small ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.