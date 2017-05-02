Hulamin chief expects bright future

Mkwanazi said Hulamin was seeing encouraging momentum across all its operations, particularly its rolled products division, with a full order book for the balance of the current year and buoyant customer demand.

He said local packaging and engineering markets had improved since late 2016 and were "somewhat stronger" than the first quarter of 2016.

"Local sales of can stock, which are usually seasonally lower in the first quarter, increased measurably in March of the current year after an expected slow start. Our expectation remains for reasonably strong growth in local sales in 2017, underpinned by increasing can stock demand."

Mkwanazi highlighted that the US had filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions in March against the import of aluminium foil products from China.

"On April 21 2017, the US International Trade Commission made an affirmative preliminary injury determination regarding imports of aluminium foil from China. This action should serve to strengthen realised foil prices in the US."