Stora Enso scraps Polish plan

Helsinki — Finnish pulp, paper and packaging board maker Stora Enso scrapped plans to expand its paperboard mill in Poland because of an oversupplied market as it delivered a weak profit forecast on Thursday.

Stora announced the investment in the mill in Ostroleka, Poland, in 2016, estimating the project’s costs in the region of €350m to €400m.

Presenting its interim report on Thursday, the company said there were several new paperboard projects in the pipeline in Europe that would affect the product’s market balance.

"We cannot meet our capital return targets if we go ahead with that [expansion plan]," CE Karl Sundstrom told a media briefing.