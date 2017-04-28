PAPERBOARD MILL
Stora Enso scraps Polish plan
Helsinki — Finnish pulp, paper and packaging board maker Stora Enso scrapped plans to expand its paperboard mill in Poland because of an oversupplied market as it delivered a weak profit forecast on Thursday.
Stora announced the investment in the mill in Ostroleka, Poland, in 2016, estimating the project’s costs in the region of €350m to €400m.
Presenting its interim report on Thursday, the company said there were several new paperboard projects in the pipeline in Europe that would affect the product’s market balance.
"We cannot meet our capital return targets if we go ahead with that [expansion plan]," CE Karl Sundstrom told a media briefing.
In January, Stora Enso said it would also probably scrap its plan to build a €700m to €800m pulp mill in China, where it is ramping up a paperboard mill.
Antti Viljakainen, an analyst from Inderes Equity Research, welcomed the cancellations, saying the projects had appeared uncertain.
"They are still ramping up the paperboard mill in China, so it is not at all necessary to jump into a large growth project right now." He said Stora would probably look to boost its paper-board capacity in China in the near future.
Stora’s first-quarter core profit, €215m, came in slightly above market expectations, but it forecast a similar second-quarter profit, which disappointed investors.
Shares in the company fell 4.5% by mid-morning.
In the past decade, Stora Enso has shifted towards packaging board from graphic papers — such as newsprint and magazine paper — which have faced falling demand as publishing moves online.
