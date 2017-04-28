AGROCHEMICALS PREFERENCE
BASF has no interest in Akzo Nobel unit
London/New York — BASF will not aggressively pursue a bid for Akzo Nobel’s chemical division and will instead prioritise deals in agrochemicals, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
The German company was primarily interested in the crop-care assets that Bayer was divesting as part of its deal for Monsanto, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.
Having remained on the sidelines of the large-scale mergers and acquisitions that have swept across the agrochemical industry, BASF CEO Kurt Bock is in pole position to pounce on the billions of dollars of crop-care assets that Bayer and others are being forced to sell to meet antitrust regulator demands. Whereas normally it took just a buyer and seller to agree on a deal, the presence of antitrust regulators in talks added another layer of complexity, Bock said on Thursday.
Internally, BASF managers lobbied senior executives to pursue Akzo Nobel’s chemicals division, which could carry a price tag of €10bn or more, one of the people said. Rather than submit to internal pressure to do large deals, Bock is sticking to his conservative approach to mergers and acquisitions, believing the valuations being placed on assets make it too difficult to create returns. Instead, he has pumped investment into internal growth projects.
TAKEOVER BID
BASF is seen as one of a few firms able to accommodate Akzo Nobel’s chemicals operation, which ranges from chelates used in cosmetics to chlorine. Akzo has said it is considering selling the business as part of a defence against a takeover bid from PPG Industries.
Akzo Nobel operates a chlorine plant in Frankfurt, close to where BASF is based in Ludwigshafen. Only small parts of Akzo’s portfolio would struggle to find a fit with BASF’s operations, one of the people said.
For now, BASF was happy to monitor developments at Amsterdam-based Akzo Nobel and may explore ways to buy parts of the division if it is broken up, the person said. Some private equity firms were exploring a bid for the entire chemicals business, while others were partnering up to make a joint offer, said the person.
LyondellBasell Industries was another potential bidder for Akzo’s chemicals business, the people said. CEO Bob Patel said on April 5 the company was studying potential acquisition opportunities, and could borrow as much as $18bn to finance deals without harming its investment-grade credit rating.
Representatives for BASF and Akzo Nobel declined to comment. LyondellBasell said that it did not comment on speculation.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.