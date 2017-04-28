BASF has no interest in Akzo Nobel unit

Internally, BASF managers lobbied senior executives to pursue Akzo Nobel’s chemicals division, which could carry a price tag of €10bn or more, one of the people said. Rather than submit to internal pressure to do large deals, Bock is sticking to his conservative approach to mergers and acquisitions, believing the valuations being placed on assets make it too difficult to create returns. Instead, he has pumped investment into internal growth projects.

TAKEOVER BID

BASF is seen as one of a few firms able to accommodate Akzo Nobel’s chemicals operation, which ranges from chelates used in cosmetics to chlorine. Akzo has said it is considering selling the business as part of a defence against a takeover bid from PPG Industries.

Akzo Nobel operates a chlorine plant in Frankfurt, close to where BASF is based in Ludwigshafen. Only small parts of Akzo’s portfolio would struggle to find a fit with BASF’s operations, one of the people said.

For now, BASF was happy to monitor developments at Amsterdam-based Akzo Nobel and may explore ways to buy parts of the division if it is broken up, the person said. Some private equity firms were exploring a bid for the entire chemicals business, while others were partnering up to make a joint offer, said the person.

LyondellBasell Industries was another potential bidder for Akzo’s chemicals business, the people said. CEO Bob Patel said on April 5 the company was studying potential acquisition opportunities, and could borrow as much as $18bn to finance deals without harming its investment-grade credit rating.

Representatives for BASF and Akzo Nobel declined to comment. LyondellBasell said that it did not comment on speculation.

Bloomberg