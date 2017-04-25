Angolan unit hurts Consolidated Infrastructure

Ebitda was up 20% to R328m from R274m at the corresponding period in 2016, while revenue grew 29% to R2.7bn from R2.1bn previously. CIG’s order book in February grew 25% year on year to R6.6bn.

CEO Raoul Gamsu said on Monday he remained confident the group’s focus on the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and its continued move into international markets.

"The MEA region presents a wealth of opportunity, given the upward trend in renewable energy projects and continued demand for and funding of electricity grid infrastructure," he said.

"Capitalising on the robust energy markets in Africa … the group markedly advanced its strategic objective to expand across Africa. The [interim] period also saw CIG bed down it acquisition of Conlog — a prepaid electricity metering and services provider — and start to reap the benefits of synergies," Gamsu said.