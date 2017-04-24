Companies / Industrials

LafargeHolcim CE to exit after inquiry into Syria scandal

One of the cement maker’s plants probably paid protection money to armed groups in Syria to keep the factory running

24 April 2017 - 06:44 AM Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
Eric Olsen. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WEIGMANN
Eric Olsen. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WEIGMANN

Zurich — LafargeHolcim is close to announcing its CE Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, according to the Financial Times on Sunday, citing sources close to the company.

LafargeHolcim declined to comment on the FT report.

The cement maker in March said one of its cement plants probably paid protection money to armed groups in Syria to keep the factory running.

The disclosure followed an internal investigation and highlighted the dilemmas companies face when working in conflict zones.

LafargeHolcim is expected to announce the findings of its internal investigation shortly.

Olsen was formerly an executive at French industrial group Lafarge, which completed its merger with Swiss group Holcim in 2015.

LafargeHolcim has said the deteriorating political situation in Syria had posed "very difficult challenges for the security and operations of the plant and its employees".

The site was an important source of employment in the region and played a vital role in supplying Syria with essential building materials, the company said.

The sources said Olsen’s departure terms were still under discussion on Sunday.

Reuters

Politicians blast LafargeHolcim’s IS link

Jean-Luc Melenchon attacks the Switzerland-based business for paying Islamic State to keep a factory open in Syria
World
18 days ago

LafargeHolcim admits to resorting to ‘unacceptable practices‘ in Syria

The cement maker says it paid third parties to maintain operations and ensure safe passage of employees and supplies to and from the Syrian plant
Companies
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Eskom is scrambling to find R634m to bridge the ...
Companies
3.
Bell Pottinger walks away from the Guptas
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Power utility Eskom will seek waivers on nuclear ...
Companies / Energy
5.
What’s threatening Stuttafords’ rescue?
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.