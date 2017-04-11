RIGHTS OFFER
RAC takes up 18% of shares in Dawn
Investment holding company RECM & Calibre has underwritten the rights offer up to about R201m
Investment holding company RECM & Calibre (RAC) has taken up about 100-million shares in construction and building materials group Distribution and Warehousing Network’s (Dawn’s) renounceable rights offer of R358m at R1 a share.
RAC had underwritten the rights offer, which closed on Friday, up to about R201m. Dawn shareholders took up 100-million shares and RAC took up the rest, giving it about 18% of the group. The offer’s ratio was about 147.8 rights offer shares for every 100 ordinary shares.
Dawn said the total issued share capital of the company had risen to more than 600-million shares.
"I think it’s a business going through a very tough time, but at R1 a share, it’s a good investment opportunity," RAC executive chairman Piet Viljoen said. RAC had been ready to take up the full R201m in shares, he said.
Dawn had traded above R24 a share in late 2008 before the global financial crisis. The group has branches across SA and in some African countries including Mauritius. It made an attributable loss of R763m in financial 2016 amid delayed approval of working capital. This came after it sold its manufacturing business in late 2014 to German sanitaryware maker Grohe, which is a member of Japan’s Lixil Group.
The deal involved the sale of a majority stake of Cobra Watertech‚ which makes SA’s Cobra taps. Dawn recently said it continued to grapple with fallout from the global economic crisis and the general economic downturn in SA.
In late March, Dawn’s share price plunged more than 31% on the JSE. This was mostly attributed to the rights issue price, which was at a steep discount. On Monday, it was R1.08 a share in mid-afternoon trade.
Dawn had recently announced a series of executive appointments. New CEO Edwin Hewitt replaced Stephen Connelly on April 1 2017. Connelly has become executive deputy chairman of the group.
