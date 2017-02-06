The tightness of wheel nuts and the operation of air conditioning systems‚ lights and indicators are just some of the checks and balances Ford requires its Kuga owners to do to ensure their vehicles do not catch alight.

In a document titled: "Announcing Ford Kuga EcoBoost maintenance check programme"‚ issued to owners and drivers of the 1.6l Kuga models under threat of self combustion‚ Ford tells its customers that it is investigating reports of engine fires in Kugas equipped with the 1.6l engines in SA.

To date 51 of the 1.6l Kugas manufactured between 2012 and 2014 at Ford’s factory in Valentia‚ Spain‚ and sold in SA‚ have caught alight in SA.

The global car manufacturer‚ in a letter to its Kuga customers‚ of which Business Day has a copy‚ states that while the company’s investigations into the incidents are not complete‚ they have found that the fires may be caused by the engines overheating.

"To help reduce the risk of engine overheating‚ we are advising affected customers to contact their Ford dealer to request further check of the maintenance items‚ especially to check coolant system conditions and integrity."