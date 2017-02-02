Companies / Industrials

Concor cannot be fined despite colluding on road projects

The Competition Tribunal is granting a declaratory order confirming that Concor colluded with other construction companies in five tenders

02 February 2017 - 16:50 PM Robert Laing
Picture: REUTERS/NOOR KHAMIS

Construction company Concor colluded on five roadworks projects, but cannot be fined owing to an immunity deal struck with its parent, Murray & Roberts, the Competition Tribunal ruled on Thursday.

The tribunal said it was granting a declaratory order requested by the Competition Commission confirming that Concor had colluded with other construction companies in five tenders:

• Upgrading of national road 12, Beefmaster Intersection, to Bloemhof.

• Rehabilitation of the Ermelo to Amersfoort route.

• Upgrading of national road Tsitsikamma to Witelsbos.

• Ngezi Phase I civil works project.

• Tati Activox project in Botswana.

But as Concor was acquired by Murray & Roberts in 2006, it fell under its parent’s conditional immunity from an administrative penalty for the projects, the tribunal said.

