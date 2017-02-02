Concor cannot be fined despite colluding on road projects
The Competition Tribunal is granting a declaratory order confirming that Concor colluded with other construction companies in five tenders
Construction company Concor colluded on five roadworks projects, but cannot be fined owing to an immunity deal struck with its parent, Murray & Roberts, the Competition Tribunal ruled on Thursday.
The tribunal said it was granting a declaratory order requested by the Competition Commission confirming that Concor had colluded with other construction companies in five tenders:
• Upgrading of national road 12, Beefmaster Intersection, to Bloemhof.
• Rehabilitation of the Ermelo to Amersfoort route.
• Upgrading of national road Tsitsikamma to Witelsbos.
• Ngezi Phase I civil works project.
• Tati Activox project in Botswana.
But as Concor was acquired by Murray & Roberts in 2006, it fell under its parent’s conditional immunity from an administrative penalty for the projects, the tribunal said.
Please login or register to comment.