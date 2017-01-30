RISKS AND GROWTH PROSPECTS
Year ahead a test of PPC’s reconstruction
It is likely that 2017 will be a watershed year for SA’s largest cement producer, PPC. Debt has been cut to R5bn from a peak of R10bn, while the 124-year-old group ramps up production elsewhere in Africa.
PPC has bet on deriving at least 40% of revenue from the rest of Africa from 2017, outside of its main markets served from SA.
CEO Darryll Castle says the group’s recent R4bn right offer means the balance sheet is "reasonably secure".
"But this year is a critical year for us," he says.
To this end, the company has finished or nearly completed cement plants in Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This adds nearly 4-million tonnes of capacity a year at a cost of billions of rand.
The group has also just received a R1bn boost from the close-out of an empowerment transaction. It will use this sum to reduce debt and to fund capital expenditure. Much of this will go into the new kiln project at its cement plant in Slurry in the North West, which will see about 700,000 tonnes more cement produced each year from 2018.
In the meantime, the African neighbourhood that PPC works in has been volatile — not only because of big swings in mineral prices. Following deadly protests in the DRC in December after long-serving President Joseph Kabila refused to step down, elections might be held late in 2017.
Castle says political instability in the DRC "makes it very risky at present".
PPC, which also has plants in Bulawayo and Harare, needs Zimbabwe’s economy to "not hit a wall", he says.
"Margins have been decimated in the industry," he says. This comes as Nigerian-backed Sephaku Cement and Chinese-backed Mamba Cement — two new entrants into regional cement markets, attracted by high margins up to 2008 — have added about 3.5-millions tonnes of annual capacity to overall South African cement production.
Castle says cement sale volumes are only now back at the levels of 2008 — before the global financial crisis struck — but margins are not.
However, the domestic industry has "stemmed the tide" of cheaper imports after the government imposed antidumping duties on cement from Pakistan in 2015.
Despite difficult markets, Johan Claassen, MD of PPC’s South African business, says cement demand in SA over the past 100 years has risen at about 2.6% per annum. This means PPC needs to add considerably more output each year, in a market in which inland demand is growing faster than on the coast.
Claassen says apart from increasing production, a main reason for building the new kiln at the Slurry plant near Mafikeng is to retire old technologies. This will have a beneficial effect on the costs of core electricity and water inputs and also on polluting carbon dioxide outputs.
The R1.7bn brownfield build has received a R100m saving through the government’s 12i tax allowance.
There is reason to be more cheerful about the growth of cement markets in the Southern African Development Community in 2017. Mineral commodity prices appear to be back on an upward trend, which will again boost regional infrastructure growth.
Meanwhile, in SA, the government and the construction industry have recently reached agreement that promises to transform the sector. Major listed construction groups have sold out
to or are taking on 51% black partnerships in their domestic operations.
Others have committed to mentoring companies in joint venture projects.
The government has just designated structural steel for preferential procurement by state entities. This is likely to spur demand for cement and steel in SA as the state again starts to spend on major infrastructure projects after a six-year hiatus since the 2010 Soccer World Cup.
Along with the agreement on transformation reached by the government and the construction industry, this bodes well for the resumption of sizeable infrastructure build in SA. Paolo Trinchero, CEO of the Southern African Institute of Steel Construction, says work on some bigger construction projects may be imminent.
He says two interesting projects are the bridges along the proposed N2 Wild Coast toll highway near the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal border.
