Hulamin expects full-year HEPS to double

Hulamin, which makes aluminium products, expects its full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) to double after a strong manufacturing performance delivered record sales volumes.

In a trading update on Monday, the KwaZulu-Natal-based company said HEPS for the year to December were expected to surge as much as 227% to R1.21 from the year-earlier period.

"[Hulamin] rolled products has benefited from consistent investment in operational excellence and risk management to achieve record sales volumes of 214,000 tonnes for the year under review," the company said in a statement.

The company exports two-thirds of its products, mainly to the US, Europe and southern Africa. The rest is used in SA.

The financial performance was achieved despite the stronger rand and relatively stable prices on the London Metal Exchange, it said.

The improved profit performance and capital discipline allowed the company to improve cash flows in the second half. Net borrowings were down about R350m after closing at R952m at the end of June 2016.

The results are expected on February 27.