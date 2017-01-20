Hunting the Kuga herd

There she was informed that the cure for her Kuga was not currently available. In fact, the dealer had no idea when the parts might actually arrive to make the changes to the engine cooling system that the recall requires. And so the car sits, along with dozens of others.

The lady was offered a courtesy car, but she was not comfortable with the one the dealer initially offered as she felt it would be a hijack risk. So she was asked to go to the airport where she could choose a car from a rental company. She selected a Renault Duster. So far she is very happy with it, so much so in fact that she might even consider trading in her injured Kuga for the French model.

This decision would be yet another blow to Ford, which has failed to properly handle the fire crisis. Already many are saying they will not buy a Ford, but giving a Kuga owner another marque to drive is hardly a great way to ensure they stay with your brand: "We know you are inconvenienced, so here, have another brand’s car to drive."

She is sadly going to battle to trade-in her Kuga should she choose to do so, though. Ford Southern Africa is currently offering no financial assistance in this regard to affected owners. This could mean she might not even be able to buy the Duster if a Renault dealer will not take her injured Kuga. She loves her Kuga though, which is good, because it might well be that she is stuck with it, no matter what.