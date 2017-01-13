Transformation deal awaits finishing touches

The parties to the settlement — Aveng, Murray & Roberts, Group Five, Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO), Stefanutti Stocks, Raubex and Basil Read — say the agreement settles their exposure to potential claims for damages from "identified public entities".

These arose primarily from the fast-track settlement process launched by SA’s competition authorities in 2011.

Murray & Roberts, Stefanutti Stocks, Group Five, Basil Read and WBHO have now confirmed that Sanral has withdrawn all claims against them. Aveng, SA’s largest construction and engineering group by turnover, says: "Aveng has not been served any legal notices from Sanral, who continues to remain an important client."

In October 2016, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel indicated there was still a "formal process" taking place between parties to the agreement. Some matters still had to be managed with a "degree of delicacy" including counterparty claims.

Mish-al Emeran, equity analyst at Electus Fund Managers, said at the time Sanral appeared to have made claims of between R600m and R760m against each of the construction companies.

Sanral itself remains cryptic, saying this week that: "Sanral is party to the settlement agreement reached between government through the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission and the contractors. Note that Sanral, as an agency of government, is awaiting a follow-up announcement from government on concluding certain matters as per the October 20 Cabinet statement."