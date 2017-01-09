German car makers call for freer trade amid Trump policy uncertainty

At a news conference at the start of the show, Matthias Wissmann, head of German motor federation VDA, underscored that member companies, which include BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler, had quadrupled production in the US since 2009, producing 850,000 vehicles in the US in 2016.

"That is a clear commitment to the US as an industrial location," said Wissmann, reiterating the VDA’s favourable stance on free-trade.

"For us, the question of how Washington will value globalisation in the future is particularly important," he added, pointing to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which links Mexico, Canada and the US.

"It would certainly also be smart not to call the absence of import duties within Nafta into question." VDA members produced 425,000 units in Mexico in 2016, according to Wissmann.

Wissmann also said only 41% of US production by German vehicle makers remained in the US, as the majority is for export.

"That means that just over half of the jobs that the German manufacturers have created here in their US plants depend on exports," said Wissmann, who put the number of US workers employed by German vehicle makers and parts suppliers at 110,000.

Wissmann also noted that the proposed trade pact with the European Union, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership or TTIP, would allow US-built cars duty free into the EU market.

Near-term prospects for the adoption of the TTIP appear near nil, with talks at a standstill and Trump showing no sign of changing his antipathy to such trade deals.

"We assume that the new administration will aim to strengthen US industry," Wissmann said. "We hope that the new president will be open to this trade-policy interest of his domestic industrial base."

AFP