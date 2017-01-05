Region builds on project boom

The boom in sub-Saharan infrastructure construction is set to continue to provide investment opportunities across transport, power and industrial construction in 2017, says BMI Research, a Fitch company.

Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa in 2016 dipped to its lowest rate in almost 16 years, the BMI Research report says. But the outlook for the expansion of the construction industry is more positive for 2017.

Regional economies are dogged by logistical hurdles in transport and ports in particular, where China will continue to dominate infrastructure financing flows.

Other major investment in the continent’s infrastructure comes from Europe, Brazil, the US and SA. The report says East Africa probably offers the most growth potential due to a packed project pipeline.

It expects to see traction on regional power projects as markets look to capitalise on the power generation potential of neighbouring countries to help ease supply constraints.

Report author Marisa Lourenco, infrastructure analyst at BMI Research, says the research highlights the development of a standard-gauge railway link for key regional economies Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

"We see scope for the progression of the [railway] over 2017, despite the potential for delays to the start of construction," she says. But she also says a lack of transparency in the tendering process and incomplete environmental and social impact assessments have stalled the project. This is commonplace in construction activities throughout the world.

Such major infrastructure developments spur higher demand for cement. This should help companies such as PPC, SA’s largest cement group, which is betting that African revenues will make up nearly half of all future earnings as African governments seek to replace imports.

In November 2016, global consultant PwC published its fourth annual evaluation of performance and risk in the South African construction industry.

At the time, significant changes were taking place in the sector, particularly in respect of an industry-government settlement agreement.