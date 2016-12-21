VW passes a $1bn milestone in emissions scandal clean-up

San Francisco/Southfield — Volkswagen took another step in digging itself out of its emissions scandal by reaching a $1bn agreement to settle lawsuits over tainted 3.0-litre diesel engines.

The preliminary accord calls for the German car maker to fix or buy back 83,000 Audi, VW and Porsche vehicles equipped with a "defeat" device. The deal includes pledges by VW to spend $225m to mitigate environmental damage the cars caused and $25m to support the use of zero-emission models, the California Air Resources Board and the US Department of Justice said after a US federal court hearing in San Francisco.

Resolving the issue with the 3-litre vehicles has proven to be sticky as Volkswagen insisted the engines were fixable and baulked at agreeing to buy back all of the affected cars, in contrast to an October deal covering 480,000 rigged 2-litre cars in the US.

While the settlement is a step forward, it adds to the €18.2bn Volkswagen has set aside to cover the damages from years of duping consumers and regulators by manipulating emissions tests in a scandal involving 11-million diesel vehicles worldwide.

Volkswagen is still under criminal investigation in the US and on the hook for outstanding civil claims from several states. It also faces hundreds of investor lawsuits in Germany and is the subject of a criminal probe there as well as in South Korea.

The Justice Department said the settlement reached on Tuesday did not resolve pending claims for civil penalties, address criminal liability or resolve claims by consumers, the Federal Trade Commission or individual owners or lessees who may have asserted claims in continuing multidistrict litigation.

Remaining Issues

The US Environmental Protection Agency estimated that Tuesday’s accord will cost VW $1bn, which would increase the amount it agreed to pay to resolve claims in the US and Canada to more than $19bn. Jeannine Ginivan, a spokeswoman for VW’s US unit, declined to comment on any dollar figure until a final agreement was reached with car owners.