VW passes a $1bn milestone in emissions scandal clean-up
San Francisco/Southfield — Volkswagen took another step in digging itself out of its emissions scandal by reaching a $1bn agreement to settle lawsuits over tainted 3.0-litre diesel engines.
The preliminary accord calls for the German car maker to fix or buy back 83,000 Audi, VW and Porsche vehicles equipped with a "defeat" device. The deal includes pledges by VW to spend $225m to mitigate environmental damage the cars caused and $25m to support the use of zero-emission models, the California Air Resources Board and the US Department of Justice said after a US federal court hearing in San Francisco.
Resolving the issue with the 3-litre vehicles has proven to be sticky as Volkswagen insisted the engines were fixable and baulked at agreeing to buy back all of the affected cars, in contrast to an October deal covering 480,000 rigged 2-litre cars in the US.
While the settlement is a step forward, it adds to the €18.2bn Volkswagen has set aside to cover the damages from years of duping consumers and regulators by manipulating emissions tests in a scandal involving 11-million diesel vehicles worldwide.
Volkswagen is still under criminal investigation in the US and on the hook for outstanding civil claims from several states. It also faces hundreds of investor lawsuits in Germany and is the subject of a criminal probe there as well as in South Korea.
The Justice Department said the settlement reached on Tuesday did not resolve pending claims for civil penalties, address criminal liability or resolve claims by consumers, the Federal Trade Commission or individual owners or lessees who may have asserted claims in continuing multidistrict litigation.
Remaining Issues
The US Environmental Protection Agency estimated that Tuesday’s accord will cost VW $1bn, which would increase the amount it agreed to pay to resolve claims in the US and Canada to more than $19bn. Jeannine Ginivan, a spokeswoman for VW’s US unit, declined to comment on any dollar figure until a final agreement was reached with car owners.
Details of the agreement with car owners were still being worked out, and US District Judge Charles Breyer, who is overseeing the case in San Francisco ordered lawyers to report to him on Thursday.
The settlement was "an important step in the right direction to get the criminal fine out of the way, which we expect under the Obama administration," said Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst at Evercore ISI. He puts the financial hit from that penalty at $3bn.
Volkswagen said it was "committed to earning back the trust of all our stakeholders and thank our customers and dealers for their patience as the process moves forward".
VW shares were 0.4% up at €136.85 at 10.15am on Wednesday in Frankfurt, having fallen 16% since the scandal broke in September 2015.
Bosch Claims
The settlement provides for repairing the cars if approved by the government. It covers claims against VW supplier Robert Bosch, which said specific terms might not be disclosed until a definitive agreement is reached and presented to the judge. "Bosch neither acknowledges the facts as alleged by the plaintiffs nor does Bosch accept any liability," said the component maker.
Vehicles covered by the 3-litre settlement include the 2014 VW Touareg, some 2015 Porsche vehicles and some 2016 Audi models. Recall plans for most 3-litre vehicles involve a simple software update, say insiders. Avoiding a full buyback of all the cars would save the company about $4bn, they said.
Bloomberg
