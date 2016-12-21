Elon Musk boosts Tesla’s credit line, despite saying it would not need to in 2016

Tesla Motors increased its borrowing capacity under two credit agreements by about $500m — two months after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that raising debt would not "be necessary" before the end of the year.

Tesla, which acquired money-losing solar-roof installer SolarCity for $2bn in November, boosted a credit line with Deutsche Bank by $200m, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company has the potential to add another $50m to that agreement and increased a separate credit facility by another $300m.

Musk surprised investors in October by saying Tesla did not need to raise equity or borrow money this quarter, when some analysts were saying it might soon need $2.5bn to cover the entrepreneur’s ambitious plans. With Tuesday’s disclosure, Tesla’s credit lines would reach about $1.8bn.

"I don’t think it’s that shocking that over time Tesla needs more funding," said David Whiston, an analyst with Morningstar in Chicago. "It’s young and has enormous growth plans, so over time I would expect more equity raises and more revolver capacity."

Tesla is not commenting beyond the contents of the filing on plans to expand its credit lines, said Sarah O’Brien, a company spokesperson.