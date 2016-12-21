Elon Musk boosts Tesla’s credit line, despite saying it would not need to in 2016
Tesla Motors increased its borrowing capacity under two credit agreements by about $500m — two months after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that raising debt would not "be necessary" before the end of the year.
Tesla, which acquired money-losing solar-roof installer SolarCity for $2bn in November, boosted a credit line with Deutsche Bank by $200m, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company has the potential to add another $50m to that agreement and increased a separate credit facility by another $300m.
Musk surprised investors in October by saying Tesla did not need to raise equity or borrow money this quarter, when some analysts were saying it might soon need $2.5bn to cover the entrepreneur’s ambitious plans. With Tuesday’s disclosure, Tesla’s credit lines would reach about $1.8bn.
"I don’t think it’s that shocking that over time Tesla needs more funding," said David Whiston, an analyst with Morningstar in Chicago. "It’s young and has enormous growth plans, so over time I would expect more equity raises and more revolver capacity."
Tesla is not commenting beyond the contents of the filing on plans to expand its credit lines, said Sarah O’Brien, a company spokesperson.
The shares were up 0.9% to $210.65 at 10am in New York.
The car maker, which sold roughly 50,000 cars in 2015, aims to crank out 500,000 vehicles annually by 2018. Most of those sales are expected to come from the Model 3, Tesla’s first mass-market electric car scheduled to debut by the end of 2017.
The company also is building a massive factory for battery production east of Reno, Nevada, and Musk has mapped out a vision that includes production of energy-generating solar roof tiles that integrate with the company’s power-storage units.
Tesla reported a quarterly profit in October, the first for the California-based company in eight quarters. Tesla and SolarCity — both chaired by Musk — have conducted five separate equity offerings since the California-based solar company went public in December 2012.
On December 15, Tesla and a Netherlands subsidiary increased a revolver line by $200m to $1.2bn, with potential to add another $50m, Tesla said in the filing. Tesla Finance and another finance unit doubled the size of a separate credit facility to $600m.
