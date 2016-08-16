BUSINESS DAY TV: KAP is ‘a very cash-generative business’

GARY Chaplin is CE of KAP Industrial.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Unitrans and PG Bison owner, KAP Industrial has parlayed a 4% rise in full-year revenue into an 18% increase in headline earnings, thanks to organic growth, acquisitions and the rationalisation of its logistics business. It’s also recently announced plans to buy plastics manufacturers Safripol for over R4bn and joining me on the line is CEO Gary Chaplin.

Gary ... just talking about the Safripol deal first, it’s probably the biggest that KAP has done in a long time, why is it a company that you are intent on buying?

GARY CHAPLIN: Yes, absolutely, it’s the biggest that we’ve done. It was a business that we’ve been interested in for some time in that it’s very complementary to our Hosaf business where we manufacture PET. Safripol operates with a very similar business model and produces products which are very complementary. So it’s a business where the underlying fundamentals are strong, it operates with a high market share so it really ticks all of our boxes from a strategic filter perspective.

BDTV: I know there are some questions from analysts because they wanted to know what kind of margins you were getting in this business and that wasn’t really disclosed. The other question I have is whether or not the competition authority is going to pass this deal given that it does have big market share?

GC: Yes ... firstly just from a margin perspective it’s quite difficult for us to comment in that we are under confidentiality and the deal is not effective yet, so once we take control from 1 January 2017, we’ll obviously be in a position to disclose more information. In terms of the competition regulations we currently don’t produce any of those products so we don’t see any issues in the sense that there will not be any increase in market share as a result of this transaction.

BDTV: Okay and just on the competition issues ... PG Bison’s offices were raided earlier this year in March, what’s happening with that investigation, allegations that you’re colluding with Sonae Novobord?

GC: Yes our offices were raided in a dawn raid and we were notified of an investigation by the competition authorities. We have analysed internally and we don’t believe that there is merit to that investigation so we are co-operating with the authorities as much as we can in the process. It has been quiet but we’ll obviously co-operate and assist wherever possible.

BDTV: Onto the results, revenue was up only 4% but as I said you parlayed that into an 18% increase in headline earnings, and in a no-growth economy, which is what we seem to be stuck with, how did you manage to do that?

GC: The revenue line needs to be understood in the context of another commodity cycle, so part of our business where we have fuel operations, that is passed through to our customers as well as some of our chemical operations, we passed through lower commodity prices to our customers. So the revenue from an activity perspective was actually quite pleasing and then through the process of our ongoing rationalisations, redeployment of assets due, higher margin activities, as well as our investments in new technology, we were thereby able to convert that activity into higher operating profits.

BDTV: Is that likely to continue because you do seem to be quite optimistic, both in the logistics side and, I suppose, one assumes that logistics (are) maybe more sensitive to a low-growth environment, but you do talk about new contracts being won and contracts being renewed. So are you going to be able to sustain the kind of profit growth you produced this round?

GC: Yes, I think you need to look at the two divisions in isolation. In the logistics business, remember that that is a contractual logistics business so that is really the strength of that business through these economic cycles we operate on three to five year contracts which gives us a strong core base of revenue, and with the rationalisations and consolidations in those divisions, that really gave us the competitiveness to win new contracts and to extend existing contracts.

On the industrial side, we’ve spent a lot of money over the last 18-24 months in terms of new technology and in terms of organic expansion and really we see that now coming through in this year’s results and with the projects that are currently in progress, we see that continuing into the future as well.

BDTV: Okay and I suppose obviously acquisitions have been part of the growth and Safripol is likely to be a significant boost to earnings in the year ahead, so you’re expecting it to close in January did you say?

GC: Yes, on 1 January it becomes effective.

BDTV: Steinhoff is your biggest shareholder with 43% of the company and as we know they’ve just made a huge acquisition in the US being Mattress Firm. You manufacture mattresses, is this something or a business that will actually flow through to KAP and that KAP may stand to benefit from down the line?

GC: Yes, we can probably see that in time to come, it’s still very new. We haven’t operated in the American market to date so it’s something that we’ll assess into the future.

BDTV: Okay so nothing on the cards yet or has it been communicated by your parent shareholder in Steinhoff?

GC: No nothing on the table at this stage.

BDTV: You’ve also paid a dividend which has gone up ... the final dividend from 15c to 18c per share notwithstanding the acquisitions that you’re making so are you in a pretty comfortable cash position that you are able to splash out R4bn for Safripol but also pay out dividends?

GC: Yes KAP is a very cash-generative business. This year our cash flow from operations was up 44% so we really see the dividend and funding of transactions as two separate issues. We have grown our operating profit and headline earnings by 18% and 19% so we felt it was appropriate to increase the dividend in line. In terms of the funding of Safripol that’s something that we’ll address over the next couple of months in terms of the most appropriate way to structure our balance sheet, to fund that. So we’ve got a bit of time until January and we’ll use that time as productively as we can.

BDTV: What is looking likely at this stage as far as funding goes?

GC: As I said, we do have quite a few options available to us, we’ve got a lot of headroom from the debt, from a debt capacity perspective, but we also continue to address further opportunities, so we obviously don’t want to constrain ourselves in terms of future growth of the business and we’d like to keep our balance sheet relatively strong.