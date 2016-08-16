BUSINESS DAY TV: Group Five sets its sights on Europe

GROUP Five CEO Eric Vemer discusses where to next after a better year for the construction firm

BUSINESS DAY TV: Group Five shares bucked the sour mood on the market today after posting an almost 64% jump in full year headline earnings, thanks largely to an exceptional performance by its investments and concessions cluster.

The Group has maintained its dividend cover given its steady cash pot and a dip I suppose in its forward order book. Eric Vemer, CEO of Group Five joins us now on News Leader.

Eric ... before we get to the plusses of the results, the disappointment was civil engineering, and at the first half you were hoping for a better performance, but now you’ve taken this impairment against debt that is problematic and that pushed the entire construction and engineering cluster into a loss. How likely is it that you will recover this debt?

ERIC VEMER: Firstly, just to be clear, it’s a provision made against a problematic debtor so we haven’t impaired the debtor, it’s just a provision we’ve set aside. So we are clearly working hard at recovering that debt and we would not have made the provision if we didn’t think it was problematic, but it’s certainly something that’s not been impaired and we are doing everything we can to make sure we recover that amount.

BDTV: If you’re looking at the performance of that segment of the business, we had seen improvement over the second half, so talk us through the kind of progress you are making there.

EV: Overall, the E&C (engineering and construction) cluster, whilst the results are still challenging and we’re very much focused on generation of returns on capital employed in our different segments, so still below par performance from E&C, but certainly trending in the right direction. Earnings last year were R44m within that cluster. This year, before the provision made, (earnings were) up to R128m and certainly in civil engineering specifically, we did guide that in the second half of the year. We would be back to more or less a breakeven position, and they were able to deliver that.

BDTV: Where is the work coming from, is it SA or is it cross border?

EV: Our order book currently is about 70% in SA and 30% cross border. Cross border is substantially still that project that we are busy building, that power station in Ghana in West Africa. SA is still a challenging market, but our order book is substantially driven by the building and housing business unit within that segment.

BDTV: But when it comes to earnings, the performance is really being driven by your investments and concessions business, and that’s with your exposure to Eastern Europe specifically. So talk us through the highway position that you have, because it seems to be a pole position right now.

EV: Yes, we’d invested a very long time ago in those markets and these particular projects that have driven the earnings performance today. We made those investments in 2004-2005, very robust underlying operating performance. So we do quite simple stuff; we snowplough and we cut grass and we spread salt in winter and we fix crash barriers, so it’s quite a simple business but a very robust business. A core part of the skill that we have is also in the negotiation of those concession contract terms. So the investments we have made there historically, we were always very conservative in how we valued those investments, but the projects have now all been completed. They’ve been constructed, the defects liability periods are coming to an end. The defects are known and priced, and that has allowed us to review the value of those investments, driven by a strong underlying cash performance in those companies.

BDTV: Are there similar such investments to be made in future? Because clearly, and with engineering and construction it makes up 80% of your revenue, but it’s nowhere ... it pulls you back as far as losses are concerned. So surely it must be an area of the business that you would like to grow.

EV: We do continue to invest in the investment and concessions space so E&C is at a relatively low base and we do expect the E&C business performance to improve significantly in the years ahead. So from a group outlook point of view, certainly we do anticipate recovery there, but in the concessions environment, the issue though when you’re in those markets, they are a very long cycle business. So when we start pursuing those projects, they typically take five to seven years before you close them. So it does take a long cycle time to bring those new orders into a revenue opportunity for the group.

BDTV: When it comes to your order book, a slight dip back filtering through there, but overall you talk about an improved blended group operating margin. Talk us through margins cross border versus some of the margins you’re managing to achieve here in SA ... how they’re stacking up?

EV: Yes our substantial business here in SA is of course engineering and construction and, as I mentioned, 70% of that order book sits here as well as our manufacturing cluster, which also experienced a challenging environment. Our Everite business and our pipe business and the Barnes Reinforcing business are very challenging domestically, so certainly the activities that we are busy with across the continent as well as in Eastern Europe are margin enhancing. But we do not anticipate that very significant fair value profit that we’ve grown in Eastern Europe this year to be repeated to the R750m that we earned on the underlying improvement in the value of those investments.

BDTV: Okay, so what kind of margins are you looking at from your South African business if you exclude investments and concessions, because part of the business is at 0.9% so that had come up to just over 1%, but it’s still incredibly skinny.

EV: Yes we do guide specifically by segment. Obviously it’s a blend of the work that we do. Generally, within the construction cluster, we’re guiding between 2% and 4% in margin delivery and then in the manufacturing segment we are guiding 6%-8% and for the forward look we do provide that level of guidance in our results. We see no reason to move that guidance range for the earnings outlook in SA.

BDTV: Growth moving forward. You’re targeting markets specifically after a period now of introspection and cost reduction as you’ve labelled it. Where are your eyes being focused right now in terms of that target market?

EV: In the engineering and construction space our development opportunities are really strongly sector led, so we have got deep experience in power within the oil and gas space, within the transportation sector and in real estate. So we are working with international development partners that bring finance to bear to these projects. We don’t sit back waiting for the tenders to come through, but it’s a proactive approach to developing contracts with technology partners, with financing partners. Those are the opportunities and we are pursuing a number of countries in Africa. We are established in Ghana where we are pursuing further opportunities and elsewhere with a strong track record in Africa.

Then obviously in Europe and no longer just Eastern Europe. So we have just secured a new contract in Northern Ireland, we’ve now taken over all the road operations around Belfast under the Westlink contract and we are pursuing other opportunities elsewhere in Central Europe as well as Eastern Europe.

BDTV: And what about new builds in SA, particularly in solar, given the hoo-ha with all the confusion really between renewable providers and Eskom? Is this a real step back for the construction sector and also your business?

EV: Group Five is well positioned to secure additional work under the renewables programme, the Windows 4 and 4.5 as they call it. Ultimately sanity will prevail. Renewables makes a lot of sense in our energy mix. But renewables in isolation also has got questions around the availability ... there is a 31% operating load factor that you typically have in renewables. So you need that combination of baseload power which typically comes from thermal such as coal, mid-merit which comes from gas-fired type of technologies and peaking power technologies as we have in pump storage schemes in SA, which deal with high demand periods type power generation as well as renewables in that mix. They all do make sense together, so you cannot focus on any one being the right technology for this country.