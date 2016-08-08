Megatron’s business rescue announcement ‘null and void’

LAWYERS for a creditor owed €1.3m (R19.6m) by Ellies subsidiary Megatron said Friday’s voluntary business rescue announcement released via Sens was "null and void".

Law firm Hogan Lovells, acting on behalf of creditor Ormazabal International Business, said its High Court application on July 19 to have Megatron placed into business rescue or under liquidation had priority.

Before Ormazabal made its court application, Ellies was trading at 52c. It has subsequently plummeted 56% to trade at 23c.

On August 5, Ellies issued a statement saying its board and that of its subsidiary Megatron had resolved to commence with voluntary business rescue proceedings. Barry David Kaganson of Matuson & Associates was appointed business rescue practitioner.

Hogan Lovells said its client made the court application after numerous attempts at obtaining repayment from Megatron had failed.

In its interim results released on July 26, Ellies warned shareholders Megatron had stood surety for a R100m loan given by Standard Bank.

The results included an emphasis of matter from the auditors highlighting that the group’s ability to fund its short-term liquidity requirements was dependent on Ellies’s negotiations with Standard Bank.

"Ellies and Standard Bank are engaged in an ongoing co-operative process aimed at an orderly settlement of any remaining indebtedness arising from the Megatron facility by restructuring the debt in a manner that the guarantors are confident can be accommodated from their ordinary cash flows and without interruption to the businesses as going concerns," Friday’s statement said.