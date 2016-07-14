Construction whistle-blower WBHO could face civil claims

CONSTRUCTION company Wilson Bailey Holmes Ovcon (WBHO) could soon face a spate of civil claims for its involvement in bid rigging and anticompetitive practices on 11 projects awarded in the buildup to the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

The company had previously been spared any administrative penalty for being the first to blow the whistle on cartel behaviour in the contracts. But a consent agreement handed down by the Competition Tribunal on Wednesday has freed third parties, who may have suffered losses, to institute civil action against WBHO.

The contracts, which were awarded in 2006 and 2007, included upgrades to several roads around the country.

Prior to the introduction of the consent agreement, a company that was granted immunity under the Competition Commission’s corporate leniency policy could legally escape liability from civil action.

This was the case with Premier Foods, which was granted leniency during a bread cartel investigation. When civil society organisations attempted to lodge claims against bread producers for damages suffered as a result of the bread cartel, Premier Foods argued before the high court that because it was not cited as a respondent by the tribunal it was not liable to pay. The decision was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal in November 2015. The commission attempted to appeal against the decision before the Constitutional Court but the case was settled by agreement before it was heard.

However, the agreement, which was confirmed as an order, would enable third parties affected by collusive conduct to institute claims for civil damages, the commission’s spokesman Itumeleng Lesofe said on Wednesday.

While the commission’s corporate leniency policy immunised leniency applicants against payment of an administrative penalty to incentivise them to break ranks with other cartel members, Lesofe said the policy was never intended to take away the rights of third parties affected by collusive conduct to bring claims for civil damages against leniency applicants. "This is what the commission sought to do in its recent application to the Constitutional Court in a matter involving Premier Foods."

WBHO CEO Louwtjie Nel was unable to respond to questions about whether the firm expected to receive further civil claims.

In February the company said in its interim results statement it was confident it could defend all cases before the tribunal, "as well as any civil claims which might arise and has not made a provision in this regard".

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) recently announced its pursuit of millions of rands in claims from seven construction companies in relation to several projects, dating back to 2006. Sanral wants them to pay up the R760m in damages and overcharges as a result of collusion.

WBHO has been implicated in two of these projects.