‘Burned-out’ O’Flaherty quits Mittal

TWO years after Paul O’Flaherty was hired to fix ArcelorMittal SA, he is now completely out of the picture despite assurances when he resigned as CEO last year that he would stay involved as a director.

His departure as director of the company he had helped to steer out of a deep crisis coincides with the beginning of Wim de Klerk’s term as new CEO when ArcelorMittal SA is still knee-deep in trouble.

De Klerk, former chief financial officer of mining group Exxaro, started at the beginning of the month, instead of September 1, as initially planned.

ArcelorMittal SA announced on Wednesday that O’Flaherty, along with two other directors, had resigned. These were Marc Vereecke, who is being redeployed in the ArcelorMittal Group, and Davinder Chugh, who has resigned.

The shock news of O’Flaherty’s departure as CEO in December hit the company’s share price and he admitted his boss Lakshmi Mittal was not happy about his decision to leave and had asked him to stay. But it is understood the workload had left O’Flaherty burned out.

At the time, O’Flaherty said that he was not abandoning the company and was adamant about remaining involved with it to see the work he had done bear fruition.

"I am staying on as a nonexecutive director to make sure that all the work that has been done to fix relationships with regulators and the government is maintained," he said.

Much of the work needed to drag the company back onto a path to recovery was done by O’Flaherty, but what remains is still daunting.

A vital black economic empowerment deal is taking longer to conclude than expected after the successful candidate company was announced as Likamva Resources in February.

De Klerk will have to work hard to breathe life into the preliminary framework agreements reached between the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Economic Development and O’Flaherty.

This package of deals exhaustively negotiated will allow the state to regulate ArcelorMittal SA’s margins to ensure the steel maker does not abuse its position in SA as the country’s largest steel maker.

In return for this concession, the state undertakes to designate South African-made steel. This means state capital programmes requiring steel — be it plate, cable or pylons — will have to buy the domestically made variety.